FASHION > FASHION WINTER 2021 2022

Dior unveils the campaign for the Dior 2022 Cruise collection

Captured in the heart of an emblematic monument, the Temple of Zeus on the ancient Greek archaeological site of Nemea*, in homage to an iconic shoot that took place at the Acropolis seventy years ago…

Dior unveils the campaign for the Dior 2022 Cruise collection, captured in the heart of an emblematic monument, the Temple of Zeus on the ancient Greek archaeological site of Nemea*, in homage to an iconic shoot that took place at the Acropolis seventy years ago, featuring haute couture looks by Monsieur Dior. Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrates the eternal beauty of Greece, its landscapes, and its powerful inspirations through the personalities, artists and images that nourish her poetic language and singular references.

For photographer Julia Hetta, models embody the modern, sportswear spirit of the silhouettes, such as a reinvented peplum, shown at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, while House icons like the Lady Dior as well as the essential Dior Bobby and Dior Vibe bags exalt an aesthetic dialogue imbued with Surrealism in a play of light and dualities. A subtly abstract composition, this series magnifies Dior symbols revisited with dreaminess and movement, art history, and mythology. The chromatic purity of the Dior 2022 Cruise line etches out a captivating contemporary odyssey – also available to discover in the campaign video by Fabien Baron – combining past and present, heritage, and creativity.

*Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports – ODAP – Temple of Zeus, Nemea

