Dior Knitted Jacket

The House is introducing a new jacket designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Inspired by the fashion of the sixties, this short-sleeved model is made from a cotton and wool jersey, knitted using the intarsia process and embellished with fabric-covered buttons – reflecting the art of detail so dear to the House.

JISOO in the knitted jacket (©ELISE TOÏDÉ)

In black and red checks, this piece is enhanced by an emblematic “Christian Dior” signature band on the back. It also comes in black or colored monochrome versions, as well as in an irresistible gingham motif. An invitation to self-assertion and freedom of movement.