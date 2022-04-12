An invitation to refinement and the sweetness of life, the Dior Chez Moi line, composed of homewear and accessories designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, has been enriched with new pieces.

Dior Chez Moi Capsule from the Spring Summer 2022 Collection

The silk pajamas and bathrobes are adorned with fundamentals dear to the House, such as the unmistakable toile de Jouy – available in blue, orange and fuchsia or revisited in a Zodiac version – as well as the Mizza leopard pattern.

These creations also evoke Christian Dior’s fascination with the divinatory arts and signs of destiny, decorated with the Dior Zodiac or D-Constellation motifs designed by Pietro Ruffo.

Inspired by the beauty of the stars, the Italian artist has transformed the Little Dipper, Lynx, Dragon, Perseus and Cassiopeia into striking sketches in vibrant pop hues, sublimated with a myriad of colorful flowers. Dazzling prints also blossom on delicate scarves and the House’s iconic bags, from Lady D-Joy to the Dior Book Tote. An ode to well-being and elegance.