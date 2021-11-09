FASHION > ACCESSORIES

DIOR BOBBY EAST-WEST BAG FROM CRUISE 22

For the Dior 2022 Cruise collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri reinterpreted the iconic Dior Bobby bag in an original, rectangular East-West format. Available in black, latte, rose des vents pink, amber…

For the Dior 2022 Cruise collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri reinterpreted the iconic Dior Bobby bag in an original, rectangular East-West format. Available in black, latte, rose des vents pink, amber, or yellow, it comes with a short, removable strap for bold cross-body, shoulder or hand carry options.

A new attitude and a promise of elegance, day or night. This object of desire is now in stores.

