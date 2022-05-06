Heading to Monte-Carlo for the CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 collection. “To me, Monaco is a matter of feelings above all. That’s Karl, Caroline, Charlotte,” says Virginie Viard…

Heading to Monte-Carlo for the CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 collection. “To me, Monaco is a matter of feelings above all. That’s Karl, Caroline, Charlotte,” says Virginie Viard. “From very early on, I knew we would hold a show there, and more precisely at the Beach Hotel. Besides, Karl was dreaming about it. From this magnificent venue, one can glimpse his villa, La Vigie. I will never forget the times I spent there: terraces and balconies, big umbrellas, baskets of flowers – so much beauty.”

The trailers of the collection, directed by Sofia and Roman Coppola, stage a group of girls enjoying boat trips, bathing in the sea or motor sports. “A sporty atmosphere, but not only. There are lots of tweed or silk jumpsuits lined with light terry cloth. Many sequins and flowers shape embroidered plastrons adorning thinly striped long shirt-dresses with white high collars – a nod to Karl –, a sequined midnight blue dress, or backless tops worn over wide-cut trousers.”

Inspired by the Monte-Carlo ballet and the dancers’ pointe shoes, black satin shoes are adorned by thin strass buckles. Bags are shaped like tennis racquets. The flowy and shiny swimming suits are twisted into asymmetrical black skirts or draped dresses. “The first time I saw Caroline was on the beach in Monaco. She was wearing a draped black dress, very thin tights and heels,” recalls Virginie Viard. “Monaco is inherent to the history of CHANEL. We have lived so many happy moments

there.”