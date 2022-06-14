On June 7th 2022, CHANEL presented its 2021/22 Métiers d’art collection in Florence, against a backdrop created especially for the occasion at the Stazione Leopolda, a former train station from…

CHANEL 2021/22 Métiers d’art show in Florence

On June 7th 2022, CHANEL presented its 2021/22 Métiers d’art collection in Florence, against a backdrop created especially for the occasion at the Stazione Leopolda, a former train station from the first half of the 19th century.

A long black ribbon welcomed guests into the first room where three animated films by the REMEMBERS studio were projected. The ribbon then led them into the setting where the show took place: a white space with walls swathed in pleated curtains and camellias. Here, the emblematic CHANEL flower, traditionally made by the House of Lemarié, featured as an oversized version, in reference to the dreamlike world of the animated films.

CHANEL ambassadors Penélope Cruz, Caroline de Maigret and Angèle attended the show alongside director and friend of the House Sofia Coppola, Italian actresses Coco Rebecca Edogamhe, Linda Caridi, Fotini Peluso, Alma Noce and Caterina De Angelis, the DJs Peggy Gou, Wladimir Schall and Amandine de la Richardière, as well as the band Le Feste Antonacci and choreographer Dimitri Chamblas.

After the show, guests moved to another space draped in big beige curtains and punctuated with colourful jewelled buttons – echoing those in the collection – for a party animated with performances by Le Feste Antonacci and the singer Angèle, followed by DJ sets by Peggy Gou and Wladimir Schall.

That same morning, some 240 students had been invited to the Camera di Commercio to attend a masterclass by Bruno Pavlovsky, President of CHANEL’s Fashion activities and President of CHANEL SAS, in the company of Penélope Cruz, Caroline de Maigret and Dimitri Chamblas, and hosted by Tyler Brûlé, President and Editorial Director of Monocle magazine.

The CHANEL 2021/22 Métiers d’art collection will be available in Italian boutiques from June 8th 2022 and in the rest of the world from June 9th.