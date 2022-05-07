Do you need some fashion inspiration? Check the first images of Celine’s latest collection (Fall Winter 2022 2023). It’s wearable and infinitely chic.

Celine’s new winter collection is chic and casual – Photo courtesy of Celine

With the new Celine FW 2022 2023 collection designer Hedi Slimane emphasizes the maison’s French spirit. It is hard to imagine a fashion collection to be more ‘Parisienne’ than this ‘Dans Paris’. The looks have that typical je ne sais quoi look, that chic nonchalance, which is characteristic of Parisian girls.

Also the shows locations (not one, but two!) are très Parisienne: the pompous rooms of the eighteenth-century Hôtel de la Marine on Place de la Concorde, and the courtyard of the Hôtel des Invalides.

The models showcase jeans, blazers, leather jackets, sweaters, trench coats and overcoats, leather pencil skirts and black cut-out dresses; all basics that everyone should and would want to have in her wardrobe. But as basic as the items may be, they are also incredibly stylish and chic.

Hedi Slimane is never ‘trying too hard’ but whatever he shows, it is definitely ‘cool’. The looks are enriched with stylish accessories, such as sexy ankle boots with high heels, chunky flat boots and black sunglasses with superstar allure.

The colors are classic, with the exception of one look that stands out: the snake print skirt that is paired with a white sweater with red and blue stripes.

Take a look at the photos and get inspired.

