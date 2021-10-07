BOTTEGA VENETA – Wardrobe 02 (Pre Fall 2021)

Wardrobe 02 collection is a break between Salon collections, it is an essential collection of pieces to live in. A collection of easy-to-wear staples interjected with high-impact seasonal pieces. There is an emphasis on dressing up and conveying a sense of glamour. Enjoying the levity of feathers and sparkle. It is about living the domestic high life – a link back to domesticity. A continuation from Salon 01 towelling knit dresses, and fluid and lightweight tailoring.

Living life to the fullest – is another key theme of the collection. We can see Daniel explored the relationship between comfort and subtlety with exaggeration and excess. See the exaggerated shearling coats, Feather Dot Sandals or the Bean Stretch Mules for a sense of humour. The collection is a balance between genders with many looks sharing the same fabrics, silhouettes and volume. Silhouettes have an ease about them. Fabrics are generous with give and stretch. There is a sense of tailored forgiveness and individuality.

