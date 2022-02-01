The Baguette, made of maxi 3d pink sequins is inspired by the original version of the FENDI FW 1999/2000 Collection, that was carried by Sarah Jessica Parker in…

And Just Like That.. The Baguette is Back!

FENDI announced a limited edition FENDI Baguette, created for the HBO Max Series ‘And Just Like That’. FENDI and Sarah Jessica Parker have together designed a custom pink sequin baguette, worn by Carrie Bradshaw in Episode 9 ‘No Strings Attached’, airing Thursday January 27th.

The Baguette, made of maxi 3d pink sequins is inspired by the original version of the FENDI FW 1999/2000 Collection, that was carried by Sarah Jessica Parker in the acclaimed “Sex And The City” scene in the early 2000s.

The iconic baguette is reimagined in fuchsia paillettes with accompanying Bordeaux leather straps and FF buckle.

The special edition baguette designed by FENDI in partnership with Sarah Jessica Parker will be available as a limited edition style, available on Fendi.com mid February.