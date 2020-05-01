The Valentino Garavani SuperVee bag, by Pierpaolo Piccioli, was revealed for the first time during the Valentino PAP SS20 Collection and is characterized by the iconic V Signature Logo where the logo becomes an accessory itself.

The Valentino Garavani SuperVee bag, by Pierpaolo Piccioli, was revealed for the first time during the Valentino PAP SS20 Collection and is characterized by the iconic V Signature Logo where the logo becomes an accessory itself.

The V Signature Logo is an expression of identity, the symbol of a narration that started over 50 years ago and that continues its story today. Inspired by the Maison’s archives, the V Signature Logo embodies the essence of hedonism, optimism and joie de vivre. Minimalism meets boldness in its tridimensional yet clean design that symbolizes the value of the heritage of Maison Valentino. The V letter, centered within an ellipse, has been developed over the years with a constant sophistication of its design. The V Signature logo has been reinterpreted with a new brass finishing in the new Valentino Garavani SuperVee bag, conveying a precise and unequivocal personality while revealing its identity, giving it an authentic essence.

An exclusive Valentino Garavani SuperVee Pop up store with a special installation at SKP Mall, in Beijing has opened on the 28th of April and will run until the 22nd of May 2020. The SuperVee Pop Up store translates this idea in an exclusive shopping experience and will include a vast selection of Valentino Garavani SuperVee bags and as well as a series of Valentino Garavani accessories.

