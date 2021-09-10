Re-signification means giving a new interpretation to a familiar landscape, tracing a future path for the brand based on a memory of signs, codes and colors that are not lost. The Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag…

Presenting the Valentino Act Collection by reopening the Piccolo Teatro of Milan – the Theater of Europe – while the world has literally stopped in its tracks is definitely a punk gesture. On stage, an identity in which romanticism and sensuality coexist: the desired and much-coveted identity designed by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. And it is the identity of the Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag, the latest re-signification process of the Maison.

Re-signification means giving a new interpretation to a familiar landscape, tracing a future path for the brand based on a memory of signs, codes and colors that are not lost. The Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag embodies each of these gestures.

It contains a sign, the VLogo Signature, already a physical representation of a contemporary yet evocative narrative. With its antique brass finish, it rests on the flap with a slight curvature. It contains a code, the Stud. An active part of the Valentino identity for over a decade, Rockstud has evolved and expanded: through the Roman Stud, it pays homage to the bugnato of the Roman palazzos. Here the Roman Studs, measuring 18 mm x 18 mm, are linked to one another by a chain, an additional symbol of that longed-for boldness. To create the chain, the studs are masterfully assembled through a rectangular joining. The contrast between this daring element and the elegant, clean design of the bag, perfectly conveys the punk bourgeoise attitude of the Valentino Act Collection.

It features one, or rather two, colors: black and white. Fil rouge of the collection, here the limitation transforms into freedom to make a statement. Inside, an additional punk, romantic and sensual gesture: the signature red nappa lining.