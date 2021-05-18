ROCKSTUD ALCOVE DOUBLE HANDLE BAG VALENTINO GARAVANI

Maison Valentino presents “Mastery Tales”: a narrative of beauty, creative fervor, passion and tradition that distinguish the Bottega dell’Arte – the extraordinary savoir-faire of Italian artisanship and techniques of the Maison. A series of episodes to discover the timeless excellence and the culture of Couture that identify the most iconic items of the Valentino Collection.

Chapter 3 is dedicated to the Rockstud Alcove double handle bag Valentino Garavani.

ROCKSTUD ALCOVE DOUBLE HANDLE BAG VALENTINO GARAVANI

ROCKSTUD ALCOVE DOUBLE HANDLE BAG VALENTINO GARAVANI

ROCKSTUD ALCOVE DOUBLE HANDLE BAG VALENTINO GARAVANI

ROCKSTUD ALCOVE DOUBLE HANDLE BAG VALENTINO GARAVANI

A new seductive bag ranging from a medium to a micro size. 6 hours of attentive work, 2 leather types and a total of 98 pieces to be masterfully assembled. Different codes of the Maison are blended on this new style, where the VLogo Signature fully covered in studs, is sided by two iconic twist locks closures, resulting in a sophisticated game of functionality. The different compartments allow to protect the dearest secrets within multiple hidden pockets that, when opened, boldly reveal the signature red nappa lining that marks the heart of these creations.

A true work of art, to be patiently admired and discovered in all its intricate beauty.