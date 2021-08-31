The Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove box bag in crossed grained leather comes in three different colors: classic black, iconic red and a daring animalier print style. Finally, to complete the offer, a cool and edgy all over studs version

Maison Valentino presents “Mastery Tales”: a narrative of beauty, creative fervor, passion and tradition that distinguish the Bottega dell’Arte – the extraordinary savoir-faire of Italian artisanship and techniques of the Maison. A series of episodes to discover the timeless excellence and the culture of Couture that identify the most iconic items of the Valentino Collection.

Chapter 5 is dedicated to the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove box bag, first introduced in the Valentino Roman Palazzo Fall 2021 collection.

The Rockstud Alcove allure fiercely emerges on the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove box bag. This bag encloses, in its petite silhouette, the punk seductive attitude of the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove family.

The process of re-signification that explores the archives and blends the codes of the Maison finds true expression in the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove box bag: clean geometric lines shape this structured accessory. The iconic Rockstud fliplock closure lies prominently on the top while the studs, in antique brass finishing, define the outlines and the leather strap. A red nappa lining, provocatively contrasting with the outer color, recalls the Rockstud Alcove group, while an oversized logo print boldly marks that back of this style.

