VALENTINO AMORE 2021

Taking the theme of Chinese Valentine’s Day beyond the romance, Valentino Amore 2021 collection celebrates the passionate sentiment of love with special heart motifs and a vibrant red hue, sharing a unique aesthetic sensibility.

Valentino Amore 2021 collection embraces the season of love with a range of items for both men and women, adorned with heart shapes composed by the letters of Valentino, reinterpreted in various styles and crafts. Wardrobe essentials featuring the icon of love: T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts and outerwear that come in a red and white color palette. The capsule also includes Valentino Garavani new versions of fan favorite bags and shoes, enriched by a romantic heart detail. A small selection of fashion jewelry completes the Chinese Valentine’s Day offer, conveying a message of love with heart shaped charms.

Love as a first-person perspective experience, an overwhelming feeling of a crush that touches the soul from within. An undeniable connection, a passionate attraction that builds to a climax, a shy and pure obsession nurtured by desire of the beloved whom you can’t take your eyes off. The Amore collection features an exclusive campaign starring brand ambassadors Lay Zhang, Tang Yan and singer Luo Yizhou that invite you to share the romantic moments together in suggestive places including a Karaoke room, an aquarium and a game center, to indulge in love and happiness.

