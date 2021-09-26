Tod’s Women’s Collection Spring – Summer 2022

Tod’s continues to reaffirm its link with the world of art, sponsoring artists who represent and recall the very strong manual use of materials. After previously collaborating with…

Tod’s continues to reaffirm its link with the world of art, sponsoring artists who represent and recall the very strong manual use of materials. After previously collaborating with Vanessa Beecroft and Thomas De Falco, Carlota Guerrero now tells a story of her journey through craftsmanship tools and the simulation of a virtual lab. On the Mediterranean notes of the piece by Rosalia NANA – Ch.9: Concepción, seven female figures, confront each other with material sculptures, recreating a symbolic atelier.

The collection exudes a message of lightness, without ever forgetting the brands codes, drawing on elements of the world of sport and open air, but also perfect for urban use. Sartorial design and materials from jersey to the finest leathers come together in an original image of contemporary sophistication.

The wardrobe is a play of counterpoints: short trench coats, masculine jackets, mini dresses in denim and then windbreakers, biker jackets with rubber gommino patches and lightweight parkas.

The footwear embodies the Tod’s codes: sandals and sneakers with macro rubber soles, T Timeless loafers and ankle boots with a heightened platform. These massive volumes contrast with the ladylike slenderness of kitten-heeled pointy shoes.

The accessories include small and compact T Timeless handbags in the classic colors of the brand such as brick and brown with vivid notes of yellow, turquoise and bright red.

