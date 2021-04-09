Precious pajama sets, bathrobes and ponchos now mingle with irresistible dresses and shorts punctuated with the Dior Oblique motif, one of the House’s timeless…

The Spring Sumer 2021 Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

An invitation to refinement and the gentle life, the Dior Chez Moi collection, comprising loungewear designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, has been enriched with new pieces.

Precious pajama sets, bathrobes and ponchos now mingle with irresistible dresses and shorts punctuated with the Dior Oblique motif, one of the House’s timeless, iconic codes, as well as the essential toile de Jouy, revisited in a tropical version in blue and white with majestic palm trees.

The Spring Sumer 2021 Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

The Spring Sumer 2021 Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

The Spring Sumer 2021 Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

The Spring Sumer 2021 Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

This dazzling flora also blossoms on emblematic accessories such as the Dior Book Tote, embroidered mules, and Mitzah scarves. An art of elegance and freedom, freshly reinvented.