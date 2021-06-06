THE NEW DIORIVIERA CAPSULE SUMMER 2021

THE NEW DIORIVIERA CAPSULE

The constantly reinvented Dioriviera summer capsule by Maria Grazia Chiuri is like an invitation to escape. Plays on House codes – from Toile de Jouy to the Dior Oblique motif – illuminate women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes and accessories in punchy Pop chartreuse and raspberry hues referencing the Fall 2021 collection.

THE NEW DIORIVIERA CAPSULE

THE NEW DIORIVIERA CAPSULE

THE NEW DIORIVIERA CAPSULE

THE NEW DIORIVIERA CAPSULE

Irresistible Lady D-Lite, Dior Caro and Dior Book Tote bags, D-Connect sneakers, Dior Granville espadrilles and Dway mules as well as DiorClub ponchos, scarves, jewelry and visors mingle with new marinière sailor tops bearing the names of dream destinations. Designed to be worn layered, small clutches and vanity bags with interchangeable shoulder straps complete this sunny wardrobe.

Matching summery Dior Maison essentials – including a surfboard adorned with the “Christian Dior” signature and a Toile de Jouy motif revisited by Maria Grazia Chiuri, a parasol, a hammock, beach games and fans – complement this celebration of the art of living alongside a series of decorative objects, stationery, cushions and placemats.

An exclusive emblem of the dolce vita lifestyle, a customizable scooter – the Vespa 946 Christian Dior – designed by the House in collaboration with the storied Italian brand is also being unveiled, in a limited edition, along with a helmet and a top case embellished with the Dior Oblique motif.

The capsule will be available from the end of May in seven Dior boutiques – in Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Monaco, Portofino, Capri, Marbella and Porto Cervo – and in several pop-up stores around the world, in Mykonos Village, Mykonos Nammos, Forte Dei Marmi, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Capri Il Riccio, Ibiza, Bodrum, Montecito and Montenegro, which for the first time is hosting an ephemeral showcase dedicated to luxury in the heart of the Porto Montenegro Marina.

To celebrate the launch of the new Dioriviera ready-to-wear and accessories capsule, the House is hosting a dedicated pop-up in Hong Kong that will also showcase the Vespa 946 Christian Dior scooter and Dior Maison’s Dioriviera capsule, exclusively on level 6 of the K11 Musea at Victoria Dockside from June 4th to 27th.

DIORIVIERA POP-UP STORE

Location: 602, 6F, K11 MUSEA, TSIM SHA TSUI

Date: 4th – 27th June, 2021

Opening hours: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm