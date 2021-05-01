Magnifying silhouettes, gold embodies and radiates the House’s timeless audacity and creativity. Through the Dior Gold capsule, Maria Grazia Chiuri reinterprets iconic styles in subtle versions enhanced with a touch of gold, in homage to the unique preciousness of that Dior code.

The Creative Director of women’s collections revisited dresses and ethereal skirts in tulle, silk or multicolored mesh, while bags appear in soft hues, among them the Dior Book Tote – also available in a mini format – theLady Dior, the Saddle and the Dior Caro, finely embroidered with metallic threads, a testament to the virtuoso expertise of the House’s Ateliers.

A selection of exceptional accessories and shoes enrich this dreamlike and romantic universe, reflecting a resolutely Dior style.