THE DIOR CHEZ MOI CAPSULE

Dior presents its first capsule collection entirely dedicated to loungewear, baptized Dior Chez Moi. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri during the confinement period, the creations celebrate the art of living at home in style. For this new line, Pietro Ruffo, a Roman artist dear to the Creative Director, redesigned his emblematic zodiac motifs – a tribute to the superstitious nature of Monsieur Dior – as a world map linking sky and earth, continents and constellations, flora and fauna.

Alongside a revisited version of the Toile de Jouy, one of the house’s hallmark codes, his sketches sublimate precious pajama sets, delicate bathrobes and snug ponchos — irresistible, timeless pieces that can also be worn outside. An invitation to refinement and the gentle way of life, signed Dior.

