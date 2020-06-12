Decorated with the initials «CD» and a delicate buckle, this hobo-style bag is available in three sizes and four colors – black, cream, camel and blue Dior Oblique canvas…

THE DIOR BOBBY BAG – PHoto Sarah Blais for Dior

For the launch of the Fall 2020 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior unveils Bobby, a new bag of timeless modernity and a subtle tribute to Christian Dior’s beloved dog, whose name christened numerous looks. «In each collection there was a suit that was expected to be a success was called Bobby,» the founding couturier recounts in his memoirs.

Decorated with the initials «CD» and a delicate buckle, this hobo-style bag is available in three sizes and four colors – black, cream, camel and blue Dior Oblique canvas – and conveys a liberated, self-confident elegance. Its generous, delicate curves are complemented by matching straps in leather or Dior Oblique canvas – for a resolutely couture effect. An object of desire that expresses the contemporary essence of Dior now more than ever.