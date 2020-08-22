Saint Laurent and Pierre Riffaud designed a unique and limited edition of Riffaud’s marble vinyl table. Since 1984, Pierre Riffaud has been designing turntables for…

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE X PIERRE RIFFAUD

Saint Laurent and Pierre Riffaud designed a unique and limited edition of Riffaud’s marble vinyl table. Since 1984, Pierre Riffaud has been designing turntables for the most passionate music lovers, its perfect mechanical balance is brought by each of the hand-made machine parts revealing a rare precision.

The turntable works exclusively in manual mode as in the original tradition. The quality of sound, simplicity, and originality is what makes them so prestigious. Riffaud’s turntables are compared to high fashion technology.Exclusively available at the Paris Saint Laurent Rive Droite store.