Saint Laurent Rive Droite / The Hunter Boots

Saint Laurent and Hunter present a new pair of boots that will be exclusively available at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite store.

Anthony Vaccarello has created a limited edition design on a Hunter boot made of natural rubber.

They combine Hunter’s 160 years of craftsmanship in footwear with the inspiration of Saint Laurent.

Saint Laurent x Hunter boot will be available in black with silver studs and straps.