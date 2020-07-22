For the Fall/Winter 2020-21 season, REDValentino captures the quintessential spirit of today’s girls: independent personalities, who want to play with fashion to express their unique, distinctive attitude.

REDVALENTINO FALL/WINTER 2020-21 COLLECTION

A free-spirited soul, spontaneous, a bit rebellious. For the Fall/Winter 2020-21 season, REDValentino captures the quintessential spirit of today’s girls: independent personalities, who want to play with fashion to express their unique, distinctive attitude.

Innocent look, unapologetic soul: Brook Shields is the American muse inspiring the mood of the collection. However, setting aside nostalgia and embracing a contemporary perspective, the signature polished glamour of the Eighties, perfectly embodied by the stunning protagonist of The Blue Lagoon, is twisted and distorted through a grungy, urban filter.

REDVALENTINO FALL/WINTER 2020-21 COLLECTION

REDVALENTINO FALL/WINTER 2020-21 COLLECTION

REDVALENTINO FALL/WINTER 2020-21 COLLECTION

REDVALENTINO FALL/WINTER 2020-21 COLLECTION

REDVALENTINO FALL/WINTER 2020-21 COLLECTION

Romantic, hyper feminine elements, such as the maxi bows of strapless dresses and blouses with puffy sleeves, as well as frills, raffles, polka dots and micro flowers punctuating frocks and separates, are juxtaposed to grungy tartan motifs, slick leather and chunky biker and hiking boots, anchoring the lineup in tough metropolitan dynamism.

Playing with contrasts, the innocent delicacy of ultra lightweight fabrics, such as the tulle and organza of point d’esprit dresses cut in romantic, bold silhouettes, is counterbalanced by the cozy, warm feel of the checkered mohair coats, fringed ponchos injected with an artisanal feel and sartorial herringbone capes exuding timeless sophistication.

Breaking free from conventions, thick jacquard knits with floral motifs are tucked into micro shorts in distressed denim, American college-inspired cardigans are layered over chic frocks and hyper glam sequined skirts are matched with more quotidian mannish shirts.

“With this collection, I wanted to telegraph a message of freedom, spontaneity and unconventionality, which I believe are the elements defining the identity of the young generations, who treat the past with irreverence, filtering it through their own vision and adapting it to their world without following any rules,” says REDValentino Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, who tapped an emerging creative duo, Valerio Nico e Pietro D’Azzo, to shoot the lively, dynamic images portraying the collection.