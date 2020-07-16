REDVALENTINO FALL 2020 COLLECTION

A celebration of self-expression. REDValentino embraces the Fall 2020 season with a creatively extravagant, rebellious mood. Instinctive, spontaneous, unapologetic…the collection reflects a contemporary fashion sensibility, where signature codes are reinterpreted with a fierce attitude and juxtaposed to quintessentially street vibes.

The new REDValentino wardrobe breaks free from conformism to affirm a new language: international, outspoken, personal.

The eccentric, free-spirited, seditious glamour of the Eighties’ British clubbing sense meets the redefined punk aesthetic of Nineties’ Riot Grrrl Amercian underground feminist movement. However, there is no room for nostalgia here. It’s all about what is relevant today.

Bold volumes, puffy sleeves and maxi ruffles. Girly frocks worn with combat boots and leopard printed stockings. Checkered patterns and slogan prints. Frilled skirts and destroyed denim micro shorts. Point d’esprit ruffled dresses and acid washed jeans with a marble effect.

The brand’s signature romantic bows get a distorted, eccentric makeover. They become traffic stopping details on moiré blouses, revisited prom dresses, sleeveless tops tucked into slim pants and dangerous leather bustier frocks.

REDValentino’s extremely pink mood celebrates powerful femininity and independence with flamboyant notes, mixed and matched with acid green touches. The nocturnal rigor of black is lit by vibrant red accents. Bright green pops up here and there.

The eccentric, eye-catching mood translates into the bold accessories, including the signature Rock Ruffles bag presented in a XL version, as well as the Sky Combat bucket styles punctuated by star-shaped metallic studs. A half bow steal the spotlight on the new Bowalk sneaker, glitters sparkle on the Reddilicious Mary Jane shoe, its feminine appeal contrasting with the tough attitude of the Bikered combat boots.