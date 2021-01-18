PRADA’S CAMPAIGN FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR 2021 ‘ENTER 2021. NEW POSSIBILITIES’

Prada is joining in the Chinese New Year celebrations with the campaign ‘Enter 2021. New Possibilities’, which invites everyone to open the door to the new year together and share their resolutions for the months ahead.

This symbolic entrance features some leading names from the worlds of entertainment and fashion: singer Cai Xu Kun, winner of Best New Artist of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards; actress Chun Xia, who was named Best Actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards for her role in Port of Call, and actress Zheng Shuang, nominee of Best New Performer at Hong Kong Film Awards.

The three young stars are filmed on a metaphorical journey into 2021, one they encourage us to follow. Starting in suite 2020 in a stylish and mysterious hotel, the group walk along parallel corridors and find themselves facing suite 2021, where a whole new world awaits.

A range of exciting scenes appear behind the door: a snowy natural landscape where Chun Xia strolls through hand in hand with child actress Zhang Xi Ran who plays her young buddy; a beach with kites flying overhead where Zheng Shuang rejoices over the reunion with her family; and a rooftop, somewhere Kun meets friends against the backdrop of a modern metropolis.

This confident, purposeful and forward-looking attitude and invitation to adopt a new perspective are also directed towards viewers, who have the opportunity to interact personally with the campaign in various ways. Viewers could record their New Year resolutions to step positively into the Year of the Ox via Prada pop -up mini program e-store, and activate multiple AR filters on Douyin to share their best New Year wishes socially.

According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2021 is the Year of the Ox, a stable, reliable and diligent animal, and he appears in symbol form throughout the campaign.

PRADA CNY CAMPAIGN KUN

Prada has created a selection of special products to mark the campaign. The stand-out item for women is the Prada Cleo bag, which offers the perfect blend of classic and futuristic style, inspired by the brand’s iconic models of the past and made using traditional manufacturing techniques. For men, meanwhile, there is the new Spazzolato cross-body bag, made of brushed calfskin with an enamel-coated metal triangle logo, available in a range of sizes and in black or white.

The collection of exclusive men’s and women’s products, accompanied by special window displays, will be available in select Prada stores worldwide and online at prada.com from mid-January.