Prada Pre-Fall 2020 Womenswear Advertising Campaign

The power of the hand and the impact of image; the intimacy of clothing; the power and positivity of colour. And the blurring of reality with digital, something now being experienced everyday – a new idea of intimacy, a surreality reflective of these very particular times. The Pre-Fall 2020 Prada campaign is engineered to react to a changed world, reflecting a fusion of the human hand and eye with technology – each equally important, a hybrid means of communication, expression and creativity.

Prada Pre-Fall 2020 Womenswear Advertising Campaign

Conceived and created alongside the Prada Fall/Winter 2020 menswear collection presented in January, for Pre-Fall 2020 colour recalibrates classic garments, to give outfits a new actuality, a surreal ambiance.