An evolution of identity, a reinvention of heritage. Debuted in Prada ‘Multiple Views’ SS21 show and featured in the Spring/Summer 2021 Womenswear collection, the Cleo line of women’s accessories draws influence from…

Prada Cleo Bag

An evolution of identity, a reinvention of heritage. Debuted in Prada ‘Multiple Views’ SS21 show and featured in the Spring/Summer 2021 Womenswear collection, the Cleo line of women’s accessories draws influence from archival Prada styles and traditional craft techniques, to create a synthesis of classicism and futurism. Reminders of a past here paradoxically project constantly forwards: their familiarity is a vehicle for proposing the new.

Prada Cleo Bag