Prada celebrates the Qixi Festival ‘The Modern Tale’

Prada is celebrating the 2020 Qixi Festival with an exclusive range of men’s and women’s items, narrated through an evocative, modern retelling of the Qixi legend. Prada’s campaign for the launch of the collection dedicated to Qixi Festival has the magical and mysterious power of love at its heart.

Just like the Qixi tale of separation and the impossibility of experiencing love’s full potential, in the story told by Prada the stars finally align, allowing the lovers to meet and see their dreams come true. The film offers a modern-day version of this traditional tale, following the two lead characters in parallel as they move through their respective worlds.

As the story progresses, we follow the characters on their journey through scenes dressed in a contemporary visual language, through to the emotional reunion at the end. Available in selected Prada stores and on prada.com, the collection presents alternative versions of the nylon and Saffiano leather women’s Prada Re-Edition bag in jade, astral blue and primrose hues – a reworking of the classic Prada model with detachable ribbon and chain shoulder straps and a Saffiano leather name tag with keychain.

For men the key products are an astral blue messenger bag and belt bag with contrasting black edges, again made of nylon and Saffiano leather, and a white men’s cross-body bag and belt bag with black detailing.