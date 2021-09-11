FASHION > FASHION SHOWS

Love is in the air, straight from the Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 catwalk

Love is in the air, and we can see it in every outfit on the catwalk. Michael Kors shows a very ‘urban romance’ collection, with sleek, clearly streamlined romantic silhouettes, feminine tailoring, open portrait collar jackets and coats.

Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 - Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 – Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors

The slim, cropped toreador pant, soft, fluid circle skirts and dresses, a neatly defined waist and off the shoulder necklines for a very elegant and feminine collection. Trim city short, relaxed balmacaan coats and trenches, the flirty, full skirt. Delicate broderie anglaise, romantic eyelet and lace, the gleam of paillette embroidery, the sportif chic of gingham, shadow floral motifs, graphic ocelot prints. Crisp black and white, optimistic tones of petal pink and cloud blue.

Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 - Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 – Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 - Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 – Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 - Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 – Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 - Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 – Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 - Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 – Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 - Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors
Michael Kors Spring Summer 2022 – Photo Courtesy of Michael Kors

Love is in the air, at least for the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2022 fashion collection.

 

