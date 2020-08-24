Staying true to the Maison’s iconic codes, the two designers have fused their individual approaches to style, revisiting the entire product range from leather goods to ready-to-wear, footwear…

LOUIS VUITTON X NIGO® – LV² COLLECTION DROP 2

Virgil Abloh joins forces with Japanese designer and DJ Nigo® in the Men’s Artistic Director’s first collaboration at Louis Vuitton.

Staying true to the Maison’s iconic codes, the two designers have fused their individual approaches to style, revisiting the entire product range from leather goods to ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories. While the shape of the iconic bags – Keepall, backpacks, cross-body and weekend styles – remains unchanged, the designers have reinvented them, incorporating the key emblems of their collaboration such as a new Monogram pattern superimposed over the Damier checks.

LOUIS VUITTON X NIGO® – LV² COLLECTION DROP 2

LOUIS VUITTON X NIGO® – LV² COLLECTION DROP 2

LOUIS VUITTON X NIGO® – LV² COLLECTION DROP 2

LOUIS VUITTON X NIGO® – LV² COLLECTION DROP 2

LOUIS VUITTON X NIGO® – LV² COLLECTION DROP 2

LOUIS VUITTON X NIGO® – LV² COLLECTION DROP 2

LOUIS VUITTON X NIGO® – LV² COLLECTION DROP 2

Drop 2 of the LV² collection will be available in store for purchase from August 28th, 2020.