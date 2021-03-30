FASHION > FASHION SUMMER 2021

LOUIS VUITTON WOMEN’S SUMMER CAPSULE 2021

LOUIS VUITTON WOMEN’S SUMMER CAPSULE 2021, a subtle summery gradient on the oversized Monogram pattern on Monogram Empreinte available on key shapes…

LOUIS VUITTON WOMEN’S SUMMER CAPSULE 2021, a subtle summery gradient on the oversized Monogram pattern on Monogram Empreinte available on key shapes : Papillon BB, NéoNoé, Onthego and Marshmallow. New pastel colorway with 3 subtle summery gradient mix with classic VVN trimmings and embellished with a playful flower charm detail.

