Louis Vuitton welcomes the Pre-fall season by bringing new refined detailing to beloved sneaker designs

One of Louis Vuitton’s emblematic styles, the Stellar sneaker is a simple, timeless design elevated by refined details, it revisited in soft calf leather delicately lasered with the iconic Monogram pattern and trimmed with a strip of Monogram canvas. This classic hi-top is finished with a side zip for easy fitting and a rubber outsole engraved with the House signature.

The Stellar sneaker is given a new twist this season in calf leather and transparent technical fabric printed with the iconic Monogram pattern. Refined gold-tone eyelets complement this design, whose white rubber outsole is engraved at the back with the House signature.

The iconic Stellar sneaker boot is revisited this season in a combination of calf leather and transparent technical fabric printed with the giant Monogram pattern. This classic hi-top features a side zip for easy fitting and a white rubber outsole with the Louis Vuitton signature at the back.

Crafted from supple calf leather, the Boombox sneaker boot takes inspiration from vintage basketball sneakers. Its richly detailed design features touches of bright color, an embossed Monogram pattern on the upper and a practical velcro strap in Monogram canvas. Another style which is combines white grained calf leather with Monogram canvas on a distinctive design which will elevate casual looks. This stylish hi-top is finished with a rubber outsole decorated with motifs of Monogram Flowers.

The Frontrow sneaker is revisited in white calf leather printed with the Monogram pattern in this season, which fades out towards the front of the shoe. This simple, timeless design is complemented by refined details, such as the colored leather trim at the back, the engraved, gold-tone eyelet and the Louis Vuitton signature on the outsole.