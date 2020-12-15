Louis Vuitton Twist 2021

Louis Vuitton presents the Twist bags from Spring 2021 featuring actress and friend of the house Laura Harrier. The Twist bag is one of the key iconic models from Louis Vuitton.

For Spring 2021, Louis Vuitton presents Twist's seasonal animation focusing on:

Twist Colorama . A reinterpretation of the iconic Twist by adding a large textile strap with a Louis Vuitton logo and Monogram Flowers embroideries.

. A reinterpretation of the iconic Twist by adding a large textile strap with a Louis Vuitton logo and Monogram Flowers embroideries. Twist Braided . The classic Twist MM, PM and Mini are embellished with a braided animation on the flap outlines and the nametag.

. The classic Twist MM, PM and Mini are embellished with a braided animation on the flap outlines and the nametag. Twist Monochrome. With this reinterpretation, the LV turn-lock is enhanced by a mat tone-on-tone lacquering matching the Epi color of the bag and a new crafted chain mixing soft leather and precious metal adds a day-to -evening look to the bag.

The collection will be launched on January 1st 2021.