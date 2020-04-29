LOUIS VUITTON – TWIST 2020 SPRING SUMMER – Starring Kaia Gerber

For Spring-Summer 2020, the Twist is revisited through graphic animations, both versatile and colourful. Boasting a coloured, Plexiglass handle, it promises to be the perfect summer companion in its vibrancy and practicality – audacious and innovative.

A structured design and an emblematic signature, the Twist bag, first revealed in the Cruise 2015 collection, quickly became an iconic Louis Vuitton style. Its unique architectural lines were directly inspired by the 1988 Pochette Trapèze, while its name stems from the unique opening and closing of its clasp – the pivoting L and V coming together into a V in reference to the founder’s initials.

The Twist has been rescaled down to a Mini version and comes in an array of rich tones: from the classic black and white, to more colour-pop variations in acid green and pink.

Other innovations, including a monochrome black and white version or the addition of a wider, embroidered strap, allow for the bag to be carried in different ways throughout the day.

Lastly, a 2-in-1 option is available through the miniature Twisty which, with its accompanying Twist allows for both bags to be worn together or separately depending on the occasion, one’s style and desires!

The collection is now available in Louis Vuitton stores.