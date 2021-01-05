Louis Vuitton “Since 1854 Blue”. For Spring 2021, Nicolas Ghesquière extends the “Since 1854” Jacquard capsule – first seen in Fall-Winter 2020 – and introduces a new Blue Jacquard…

Louis Vuitton “Since 1854 Blue”

For Spring 2021, Nicolas Ghesquière extends the “Since 1854” Jacquard capsule – first seen in Fall-Winter 2020 – and introduces a new Blue Jacquard. He uses a fresh combination of House motifs to create a contemporary spin; featuring 1854 inscriptions and flower patterns, they represent the year of Louis Vuitton’s creation and references the iconic Monogram canvas with the LVs and blossoms of the House.

The new “Since 1854 Blue” capsule includes accessories, leather goods and ready-to-wear. This season, the new blue jacquard is trimmed with aged natural leather on a variety of styles, creating a neo-vintage appeal that is both fresh and summery; that conveys once again the famous Spirit of Travel of the House.

Louis Vuitton “Since 1854 Blue”

Louis Vuitton “Since 1854 Blue”

Louis Vuitton “Since 1854 Blue”

Louis Vuitton “Since 1854 Blue”