Louis Vuitton Rendez-Vous Bag Collection from Spring-Summer 2021
by TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
The Rendez-Vous is a luxurious and refined bag; it combines new edgy signatures with subtle recalls of the trunkmaker’s legacy giving it a unique bourgeois allure:
the lock inspired from archive padlocks and nautical chains
the Edge chain, with its sharp lines and sleek Monogram engraving
A new refined calfskin leather supple and soft to the touch
The Rendez-Vous is offered in various colors : black, tomette, camel and in a black Monogram metal version. The bag is also offered in a luxurious crocodilian leather version in deep olive green and in maroquinier looking Miel.
The Rendez-Vous bag will be pre launched worldwide on February 19th in selected stores and then launched worldwide on February 26th.
Timeless Black for day-to-evening wardrobe staples. Elegant Tourterelle on the Vanity for chic complementarity to any look. The subtle and desirable Bicolor Animation is reinterpreted in an ultra-feminine and fresh mix: soft Crème grained leather is scattered with tender. Bois de Rose Monogram flowers