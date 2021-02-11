FASHION > ACCESSORIES

Louis Vuitton Rendez-Vous Bag Collection from Spring-Summer 2021

The Rendez-Vous is a luxurious and refined bag; it combines new edgy signatures with subtle recalls of the trunkmaker’s legacy giving it a unique bourgeois allure:

  • the lock inspired from archive padlocks and nautical chains
  • the Edge chain, with its sharp lines and sleek Monogram engraving
  • A new refined calfskin leather supple and soft to the touch

The Rendez-Vous is offered in various colors : black, tomette, camel and in a black Monogram metal version. The bag is also offered in a luxurious crocodilian leather version in deep olive green and in maroquinier looking Miel.

The Rendez-Vous bag will be pre launched worldwide on February 19th in selected stores and then launched worldwide on February 26th.

 

