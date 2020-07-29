To photograph this campaign, Nicolas Ghesquière invited Louis Vuitton’s friends and family to his photography studio, a creative laboratory on the Quai Voltaire in Paris…

Louis Vuitton presents its new Autumn-Winter 2020 Campaign directed and photographed by Nicolas Ghesquière

Louis Vuitton is pleased to reveal its Autumn-Winter 2020 campaign directed and photographed by Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women’s Collections. Representing total creative investment in a very personal collection, the campaign expresses contemporary freedom and the pure pleasure of clothing that is open to all manner of audacity.

To photograph this campaign, Nicolas Ghesquière invited Louis Vuitton's friends and family to his photography studio, a creative laboratory on the Quai Voltaire in Paris: among them were cl ose friends whose personality inspires him, kindred spirits, and favourite faces. Celebrity friends, beloved models, astonishing artists and athletes include Léa Seydoux, Marina Foïs, Noémie Merlant, Akon Changkou, Stacy Martin, Dina Asher-Smith, Lous and the Yakuza and Sora Choi.

In all, 20 personalities he wished to represent in their essence. The same holds true of the House’s ico nic bags that accompany this stylistic exercise — the Capucines, the Twist, the Pont 9 and the Dauphine.With the same candor, Nicolas Ghesquière incorporates the new line “SINCE 1854.” A precious jacquard inscribed with a fundamental date, 1854, sprinkled among Monogram flowers in a nod to the year the House was created. Already iconic, this Monogram distills the Louis Vu itton spirit on timeless pieces such as the Dauphine, the Neverfull and the Petit Noé.

The signature “SINCE 1854”also figures on a wardrobe of essentials and accessories. Says Nicolas Ghesquière of the campaign, “I thought it would be interesting to extend my work to photography, to follow through to the end of the creative process and give the collection its final punctuation. In this portrait gallery, everyone is there for my own personal reasons, and I liked discovering new connections with people I knew already.

I also wanted to bring unity to different aspects of the House, a circular vision of what happens here. To give a timeless aspect to creations that are very anchored in the season. For me, moving into photography came from a desire to reflect the feeling we share when we’re working on a collection.”The campaign will be unveiled in September 2020 publications worldwide.