LOUIS VUITTON PRE-FALL 2021

Filling up on Vuittamins is the upbeat, optimistic proposition of the new Pre-Fall 2021 collection. A heightened practical sophistication. Through three main stylistic pillars, Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, draws upon his major design angles since arriving at the House, visions which symbolize the nature of the LOUIS VUITTON woman.

*Tech Romanticism: An opulence in which the softness of materials and the delicacy of embroideries mix with an urban attitude, recalling personal memories.

*Energetic Sportswear: Where colours clash and reinvent chromatic duos. Blue/Bordeaux, Red/ Violet, Lemon/ Lime…

*Rediscovering Essentials: An update of House Icons, reconquering great classics.

Stacy Martin is the ambassador of the Pre-Fall 2021 collection. Photographed by Nicolas Ghesquière, she is the heroine in a new take on the Nouvelle Vague. “Stacy has innate elegance and an inspiring personality. I have a lot of respect for her career path, her bold choices and the roles she takes on. I very much enjoyed photographing Stacy. So cool and laid-back, I love the way she wears my collections.” Nicolas Ghesquière