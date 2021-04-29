Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection by Virgil Abloh Pre-Fall 2021

In his ongoing transformation of elitist codes into symbols of inclusivity, Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh studies the luxury of normalcy – the state of being normal

Conformity: the sociological endeavour of a person or a community to blend in or integrate with a societal culture to which they ought, desire or need to belong.

Often, a concept rooted in luxury and privilege.Periods of progress are followed by consolidation: a new normality. For the Pre-Fall 2021 Men’s Collection, Louis Vuittoninvestigates the mundane dress codes of an establishment in evolution. Banal by virtue, it is a traditional sartorial wardrobe inherited by some and aspirational to others.

In his ongoing transformation of elitist codes into symbols of inclusivity, Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh studies the luxury of normalcy – the state of being normal – and what conforming to it means in a post-2020 society.

Underpinning old codes with new values, the collection portrays the comfort of a progressive conventionality inclusive to all: the mundane wardrobe re-appropriated for a new world order.