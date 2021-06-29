LOUIS VUITTON MEN SPRING SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION. A quick selection of the outfits from the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show at the Paris Fashion Week. Stay tuned for more in depth reviews and ideas from the Paris Fashion Week…
LOUIS VUITTON MEN SPRING SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION
A quick selection of the outfits from the Louis Vuitton Men's Fashion Show at the Paris Fashion Week.
BURBERRY SPRING/SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR
‘This presentation is all about the power and the beauty of self-expression and about escaping and coming together as one to celebrate our creativity.
Dior THE COLLECTION OF MICRO-BAGS
The curves of the House’s iconic bags are reinvented in a series of miniature versions, exalting their graphic lines in new dimensions. Alongside the iconic Lady Dior and 30 Montaigne, the Dior Caro and Saddle are also…
DIOR Ready-to-Wear Cruise 2022 Collection
Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by Giorgio De Chirico, a pioneer of Surrealism who drew on poignant memories of Greece to paint metaphysical places frozen in the silent contrast of light and shadow…
VERSACE RESORT 2022 COLLECTION
The Versace Resort 2022 Collection is a hit of optimism. Medusa has indulged in psychedelics, travelled to a trippy world of color and pattern and emerged on the other side distorted but exuberant.