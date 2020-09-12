Louis Vuitton introduces the LV Shield, a light-sensitive, protective visor. The LV Shield makes for an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective.

LOUIS VUITTON LV SHIELD

Louis Vuitton introduces the LV Shield, a light-sensitive, protective visor.

The LV Shield makes for an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective.

An elasticated, Monogram strap fits comfortably around one’s head, while golden studs, engraved with the House’s name, allow for visor mobility, all the while recalling the emblematic studs adorned along iconic Louis Vuitton trunks.

The photochromatic, Monogram-trimmed visor carefully transitions from clear to dark at the first sign of direct sunlight, protecting one’s entire face from mild sun glare. Worn in the upwards position, the visor assumes the guise of a classic peaked cap, shielding one’s face from above.

The LV Shield seamlessly transitions from dawn to dusk, adding a discreet yet sophisticated touch to one’s personal protection.

Available from 30th October 2020 in selected Louis Vuitton stores worldwide.