LOUIS VUITTON – LV² COLLECTION DROP 1

In his first collaboration since arriving at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh joins forces with Nigo. The first release of the LV² collection, which will be available from 26 June, makes a bold statement

In his first collaboration since arriving at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh joins forces with Nigo. The first release of the LV² collection, which will be available from 26 June makes a bold statement. Staying true to Louis Vuitton’s iconic codes, the two designers have fused their individual approaches to style, revisiting the entire product range from leather goods to ready-to wear, footwear and accessories.

While the shape of the iconic bags – Keepall, backpacks, cross-body and weekend styles – remains unchanged, the designers have reinvented them, incorporating the key emblems of their collaboration. The Monogram pattern superimposed over Damier check is reminiscent of the early days of the House’s heritage, as interpreted by the designers.

This travel-centric heritage is evident on the ready-to-wear pieces. Nigo’s influences meet Virgil Abloh’s design codes to create a decidedly new silhouette. This debut release from LV² is composed of denim pieces for a cool, raw total look. The Monogram pattern and Damier check are crafted – cut out, embroidered or printed – on shirts, jackets, trousers and bobs. Damier check makes a bold statement on a woollen jacket, available in a choice of two colour schemes to team with the denim. As for the LV² logo, it can be found on garments for everyday wear such as a grey sweatshirt and a zipped jacket. It is also subtly embroidered on the back of a white shirt, designed to wear with ultra-fitted marled grey trousers in tone-on-tone monogram.

In the footwear offerings, classic Derby shoes are joined by black or Monogram leather loafers. The iconic Monogram design is also adopted on ankle boots in beige and ebony-coloured suede and leather. The LV² logo stands out like a jewel on the buckle of the denim mules, echoing the belt in Damier check leather. It also features on black acetate glasses, a key holder and a gold chain.

The “LV Made” duck is the symbol of this collaboration, a re-interpretation of the world of Nigo and his “Human Made” signature, transformed in Louis Vuitton style. It is available as a collector’s item, on a coin purse, and attached to the handles of the collection’s bags. It also makes a playful appearance on the dial of the Tambour Horizon via an LV² animation in a nod to the timeless references in the collection.