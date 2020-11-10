Louis Vuitton “Game On” Collection – Speedy bag in Game On Canvas and cowhide leather

For the Cruise 2021 collection, taking inspiration from the card games world, Nicolas Ghesquière has imagined a joyful and colourful collection playing with the historical Monogram canvas.

The collection is based on:

– A new ‘Game on’ canvas for which the historical pattern is twisted. The DNA flowers on Monogram canvas are replaced by small suits playing card’s heart symbols on a white or black canvas.

– An animation ‘Game on’ played on the historical Monogram canvas. The Monogram canvas is animated with geometrical giant suits prints.

– An animation ‘Game on’ on leather developed on Louis Vuitton new classics such as the Twist and the Capucines but also with new models like the new pochette in the shape of card games .

The collection has been launched worldwide on October 30th .

Louis Vuitton “Game On” Collection – Petite Malle in Game On Canvas and cowhide leather

Louis Vuitton “Game On” Collection – Capucines bag in Taurillon Game On leather

Photographer: Craig McDean

Model: Actress Léa Seydoux