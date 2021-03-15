Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2021 Women’s Fashion Show Collection

More than a journey, Louis Vuitton embarks on an odyssey with a Fall-Winter 2021 collection that incorporates fabulous drawings by Fornasetti, the delicate, fanciful engravings of an enduring era..

WOMEN’S FALL-WINTER 2021 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

There’s no need to venture far to create the impression of traveling. It’s enough to reach farback… to the Golden Age, or Age of Enlightenment, eras that forged the essence of our civilization. Everything is expressed so purely in Greco-Roman antiquity, the acme of an aesthetic whose primacy is uncontested.

More than a journey, Louis Vuitton embarks on an odyssey with a Fall-Winter 2021 collection that incorporates fabulous drawings by Fornasetti, the delicate, fanciful engravings of an enduring era. His imaginative strokes explore, illustrate and impart style. It’s also a story of conquest —of body, heart and mind —in which humankind takes centre stage, in all its functional elegance, intellectual dominance, and earthly seduction.

The astonishment of age-old principles endures and continues to guide us, such ascontrapposto, a stance that first appeared in the 6th century BC and lent statues a dynamic allure, which countless couture poses have reprised since and still denotesa certain stylistic tension in fashion.