LOUIS VUITTON CRAFTY 2020

Featuring vivid hues and magnified ultra-graphic prints which play with the LV Monogram Giant motif, the LV Crafty collection expertly blends fine craftsmanship and pop style. Its creations draw inspiration from two artistic movements from the second half of the 20th century: graffiti art and neo-expressionism. During the 1980s these urban, underground trends ventured into new and established creative territories, including New York museums and galleries.

LOUIS VUITTON CRAFTY 2020

LOUIS VUITTON CRAFTY 2020

LOUIS VUITTON CRAFTY 2020

LOUIS VUITTON CRAFTY 2020

LOUIS VUITTON CRAFTY 2020

LOUIS VUITTON CRAFTY 2020

Today, the LV Crafty collection is suffused with this graphic boldness which first adorned the Monogram canvas. The collection revisits a print chosen from the House’s archives and paired with the Monogram Giant motif in black. Available in two colour schemes, cream and red or the more autumnal cream and caramel, LV Crafty appears on the House’s most iconic pieces – Onthego, NéoNoé and Boite Chapeau Souple. The Monogram Empreinte leather has also embraced the LV Crafty print, adding subtle and elegant touches around the chapes, on the handles and to the accessories, which brighten up and energise the sleek black or white leather.

The collection will make its debut in all Louis Vuitton stores on July 31st, highlighting the House’s wide range of expertise for a full selection of trainers, accessories, ready-to-wear, travel and more to start off the fall season in style.