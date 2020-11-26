LOUIS VUITTON CAPUCINES

Capucines BB bag in lambskin and tufted lambskin leathers

A supple feel, geometric architecture and distinctive signature: the Capucines bag, named after Louis Vuitton’s very first store which opened in 1854 on rue Neuve-des-Capucines, is one of the House’s most iconic designs. The epitome of the trunk-maker’s know-how, it embodies Louis Vuitton’s values and DNA, reinventing itself each season in an ongoing dialogue with the times. This winter, Louis Vuitton has chosen the elegance of Olympia of Greece to exemplify the Capucines’ new styles.

Capucines Mini bag in taurillon leather and mother of pearl signature

Capucines BB bag in taurillon leather

Feminine and refined, the Capucines has been reinterpreted, flirting with the codes of jewellery. On the powder pink Mini model, the LV signature boasts a mother-of-pearl look, while the emerald BB size is adorned with the soothing density of Abalone. Sophisticated and timeless, the quilted and tufted lambskin BB model continues its dialogue with This winter, Louis Vuitton has chosen the elegance of Olympia of Greece to exemplify the Capucines’ new styles the Monogram flower: in a contrasting black and white relief this season, the motif adds both a softness and a play of light.

Whether you choose it in khaki – this winter’s new permanent option – or an up-to-the-minute combination of black, grey and burgundy, now available in PM, it will reaffirm its unmistakable modernity. Readily worn across the body, in a smart or casual style, it will be the perfect ally for triumphant femininity, that’s always on the go.