Louis Vuitton Aerogram

An aerogram is a lightweight sheet of writing paper that folds to form an envelope with a printed stamp, ready to be sent by airmail. For Louis Vuitton, it symbolises the Art of Travel, a heritage close to the House’s heart that is intertwined with the most marvellous aviation experiences. Aerogram, the new collection of men’s leather goods, echoes this universe’s emblems, conveying a more contemporary than ever vision of travel.

Here, the edges are folded or bias cut at the ends, bringing to mind the shape of this historic letter associated with the first Concorde journeys. A zipped pochette, a bumbag or a backpack, a Messenger or Keepall bag, a tote bag or a Soft Trunk Phone Box: all are crafted in black grained leather, with an exceptional suppleness resulting from special leatherwork in the House’s workshops. Connecting the heritage of travel with modernity, the Aerogram collection features clear-cut, almost architectural, lines that convey an utterly urban look created by Virgil Abloh.

On some pieces, a luggage tag, also in black leather, may evoke an on-the-go silhouette. The Louis Vuitton embossed leather signature on each piece is reminiscent of the seal, a relief promise of new horizons, from its origin to the destination of its dreams.