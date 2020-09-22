In winter 20, Celine introduces a new 16 Chain Bag featured 5 times on the fashion show, it is a versatile shape for a day to evening look

INTRODUCING THE NEW CELINE 16 BAG WITH CHAIN

In winter 20, Celine introduces a new 16 Chain Bag featured 5 times on the fashion show, it is a versatile shape for a day to evening look. The Chain Bag 16 is highly recognizable as it features key signatures of the original 16: the cropped flap, the turnlock closure and the domed belt.

It is a structured and roomy bag offering a wide range of functionalities. The shape is offered in shiny calf as well as in snakeskin for more elevated option.

16 CHAIN BAG IN BROWN WHIPS – HKD 29,000

Colour: camel, amazone green, black and brown

Price: from HKD 25,000 onwards

Availble now at selected celine stores.

About 16

The name of Celine’s iconic 16, comes from the maison de couture’s Paris address, the Hôtel Colbert, at 16, Rue Vivienne in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris. The 16 was designed by Hedi Slimane on the first day of his arrival at Celine. A design that is based on the very Parisian way of wearing a bag. The 16 recaptures the codes of some of the Maison Celine’s historic bags, featuring specific 60’s details such as the cropped flap as well as rounded and belted effects. The finest skins have been chosen for this new Celine classic, including he most beautiful exotic leathers.