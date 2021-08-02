FASHION > FASHION SUMMER 2021

GIORGIO ARMANI RESORT & MARE CAPSULE

Giorgio Armani Capsule Resort & Mare is a collection of garments designed for holidays, boating life, and the great outdoors. Colours are fresh: a range of neutrals that runs from white to hessian and sand, then darkens into navy blue. This is further additions for the summer holiday.

