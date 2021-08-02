Giorgio Armani Capsule Resort & Mare is a collection of garments designed for holidays, boating life, and the great outdoors. Colours are fresh: a range of neutrals that runs from white to hessian and sand, then darkens into navy blue. This is further additions for the summer holiday.
GIORGIO ARMANI RESORT & MARE CAPSULE
Giorgio Armani Capsule Resort & Mare is a collection of garments designed for holidays, boating life, and the great outdoors. Colours are fresh: a range of neutrals that runs from white to hessian and sand, then darkens into navy blue. This is further additions for the summer holiday.
Read ADVERSUS, fashion, models and beauty trends. Click here
VALENTINO AMORE 2021
Taking the theme of Chinese Valentine’s Day beyond the romance, Valentino Amore 2021 collection celebrates the passionate sentiment of love with special heart motifs and a vibrant red hue, sharing a unique aesthetic sensibility.
PRADA FALL/WINTER 2021 WOMENSWEAR SHOW
The Prada Fall/Winter 2021 Womenswear collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons is inspired by the idea of change and transformation, opening possibilities
Dior presents the campaign for the Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear Collection
Dior unveils the campaign for the Dior Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear collection, exploring the magical world of fairy tales. A network of symbols…
Valentino Des Ateliers. A Haute Couture collection. A community of artists. A dialogue of inspirations
Valentino Des Ateliers is a project deeply wanted by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, according to whom ‘Fashion is not ‘art’, because the latter has no purpose outside of itself, while the first always has a practical scope…