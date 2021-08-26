Giorgio Armani 2021/2022 Men’s Autumn/Winter Collection

FASHION > Fashion Autumn Winter 2021 2022

The collection is an ideal journey through the Armani wardrobe, including garments that span the decades in rapid transitions and continuous updates. Over the years…

The collection is an ideal journey through the Armani wardrobe, including garments that span the decades in rapid transitions and continuous updates. Over the years, Giorgio Armani has built a unique and distinctive repertoire, which has evolved relentlessly under the banner of timelessness.

He has created clothes that every man can wear, mixing and matching as he wishes to express and represent himself. Now he presents a collection proposing an eclectic style, with new uses, new shapes and everlasting memories of the past mingling with the present. Jackets are increasingly softer, stripped of paddings, light as shirts; coats are relaxed and cosy.

Eclecticism also makes a statement in the way surfaces are treated, creating geometric patchworks. What emerges is the portrait of a nonchalant yet self-aware man who dresses according to his instincts. 

